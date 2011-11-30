14 Surprising Ways Employees Cost Their Companies Billions In The Workplace

Photo: By star5112 on Flickr

There are some inevitable costs of running a business. Every workplace is going to have factors driving down productivity. Employees aren’t going to be glued to their work for every minute of their shift, and inefficiencies are bound to occur when people take days off.But just how much do sick days and medical leaves cost U.S. businesses? And what about the lesser known office issues that drive up the cost of running a business, such as workplace bullying litigation and injuries from domestic abuse?



We’ve compiled 14 facts about how much money goes down the drain due to factors in the workplace, taken from a variety of academic and professional studies. The sheer amount of cash wasted is staggering, so take a look:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.