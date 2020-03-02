13 surprising things you didn’t know about ‘The Circle’ on Netflix

- Netflix began streaming season 3 of “The Circle,” a social-media-style competition series.
- Contestants live in isolation and only communicate with social-networking platform the Circle.
- The technology on “The Circle” isn’t actually voice-activated.
Following the series’ success, Netflix debuted “The Circle: Brazil” in March 2020 and “The Circle: France” in April 2020.
Harcourt told Vulture in January 2020 that all of that is intentional since the show is created to reflect the home country of the cast members for each version of the series.
“We filmed all four versions of the show in the same apartment block in a town called Salford in Manchester in the United Kingdom. And for each version — the Brazilian, the American, the French, the British version — we had to sort of design personal touches that made it feel like home for everyone who was living in there.”
“We wanted the building to be in a nonspecific location for the US version — the feeling that it could be anywhere,” Harcourt said. “However, it didn’t make sense to add shots of the UK and its cities — in fact, it was confusing — so we added US cityscapes to give it an American feel for the majority of the audience who assume it is somewhere in the US.”
When asked by Vulture how showrunners managed everything, Harcourt said there was a massive control room in a “disused college university campus” that had wires from the cast’s apartment block connected to it.
“In there, we had a huge control room, which at any time would have between 20 and 30 producers and camera ops working, recording, logging everything that was going on, and also studying the game,” he explained.
The show’s creator told Vulture in that same interview that although the platform was a functional app specifically designed for the show, it was not as technologically advanced as it seemed onscreen.
“So what we actually have is, when you talk to the Circle, there’s a producer who’s transcribing what you say. Instantly, that gets pushed to the next room. So there is some humanity in the app, and that’s a couple of producers whose job it is to take dictation from the players,” Harcourt said.
In January 2020, Sasso posted a screenshot of an hour-long phone conversation with Shubham, captioning the photo, “Yes people that’s right, the bromance is still real. Nothing fake about it. Love my boy @shubham_goell.”
In March 2020, Sasso posted a TikTok video he made with Shubham where the dynamic duo talked about how social distancing amid the coronavirus fears makes them feel like they’re back on “The Circle.”
Harcourt told Vulture that, after having trouble finding someone she knew who would let her use their photos for the show, Karyn contacted production for help.
“We asked Karyn what sort of person she wanted to play as,” Harcourt said. “She provided us with a number of people and profiles that maybe she knew of and then we helped her approach them to, effectively, license their photos and also let them know the upside and downside of the fact that their photos are being used.”
After the show aired, Karyn told Oprah magazine in January 2020 that she was contacted by the woman whose photos she used to play Mercedeze.
“She actually DM’d me and was like, ‘Hey!,'” Karyn said. “And when I saw the message I replied to her so quickly, like ‘Thank you so much. I really hope I did you justice.’ With that conversation we’ve actually become pretty cool.”
During this time, contestants were isolated without Wi-Fi and could only communicate with the other contestants via the app. Each contestant had contact with a producer and camera operator, who helped provide them with some human interaction.
Speaking to Decider in January 2020, Harcourt explained producers were there to “explain the rules and also so the contestants had someone to talk to in-person.” He added, “It’s a game where you can’t see your opponents, not a test of solitary confinement!”
In the interview with Decider, Harcourt said, “We had to allow for people to sleep and have their rest, so chats were regulated … we couldn’t chance bugging people during their beauty sleep!”
In a January 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan, Shubham said there was an on-set therapist who contestants could speak to whenever they wanted to.
The show’s creator confirmed this in an interview with Decider, saying that contestants could call upon a therapist “whenever anyone felt stressed or just wanted someone to talk to who was outside the game.”
“People said, ‘Dude, why are you wearing your sunglasses inside, you tool?’ And I’m like, ‘Look, I get it, but there’s tons of lights in there and you can’t leave and your eyes start hurting! The sunglasses are staying on!’ I’ll take the ‘tool’ comment all day long as long as my eyes aren’t killing me,” he told the publication.
Harcourt told Variety that there was no “sixth sense of who is going to replace who,” but generally men were replaced with men and women were replaced with women.
“We didn’t have calendars or phones or anything,” she said. “In the apartments, there are lights everywhere, so it could be 2 o’clock in the morning, and they’re telling us it’s 9 am, and we’re like, ‘OK!’ We don’t know. It was like walking in a dream that we didn’t control.”
