13 surprising things you didn’t know about ‘The Circle’ on Netflix

Although Seaburn Williams’ real-life girlfriend knew he was using her photos to catfish his fellow players, the person behind the photos used to portray Mercedeze was a stranger to Karyn Blanco.

Harcourt told Vulture that, after having trouble finding someone she knew who would let her use their photos for the show, Karyn contacted production for help.

“We asked Karyn what sort of person she wanted to play as,” Harcourt said. “She provided us with a number of people and profiles that maybe she knew of and then we helped her approach them to, effectively, license their photos and also let them know the upside and downside of the fact that their photos are being used.”

After the show aired, Karyn told Oprah magazine in January 2020 that she was contacted by the woman whose photos she used to play Mercedeze.

“She actually DM’d me and was like, ‘Hey!,'” Karyn said. “And when I saw the message I replied to her so quickly, like ‘Thank you so much. I really hope I did you justice.’ With that conversation we’ve actually become pretty cool.”