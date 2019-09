Photo: Morgan Stanley

Who doesn’t love a good chart?Well, at least we do.



So we thought we’d assemble 10 un-themed, but interesting charts we came across this week. Some of them we’ve published before, others we haven’t.

All of the big emerging markets ranked by PE Red wine grapes priced in white wine grapes Here's what kind of cheese Americans east Dentists per capita. Look how high Greece and Brazil are! Here's who owns munis. It's mostly households. The spread between the top and bottom performing Russell 1000 Quintiles aint what it used to be You can replicate the performance of oil by going long this basket of currencies We saw many versions of this chart this week: Everyone's wondering if yields will break through their old trend.

