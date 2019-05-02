23 celebrities you might be surprised to learn have attended the Met Gala over the years

Princess Diana made a royal appearance at the Met Gala in 1996. Princess Diana and her friend Liz Tilberis at the 1996 Met Gala. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images She attended the “Christian Dior”-themed event wearing a navy-blue John Galliano dress.

While she was a US senator, Hillary Clinton attended the 2001 Met Gala. Hillary Clinton at the 2001 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Getty Images She wore a cheetah-print ball gown with a shiny shawl to the event, which was themed “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years.”

Nicky Hilton also attended that year. Nicky Hilton at the 2001 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Getty Images However, she dressed more casually than Clinton, and wore a black corset top with a yellow printed skirt.

2001 was the first and only time R&B group 3LW attended the Met Gala. Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton of 3LW at the 2001 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Though the event was themed “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years,” Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton of 3LW arrived wearing neon ensembles.

Jessica Simpson wore a pastel-colored dress at the same event. Jessica Simpson at the 2001 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Getty Images She attended two more Met Galas in 2005 and 2007, but hasn’t been back since.

Also in 2006, Lindsay Lohan walked the Met Gala red carpet. Lindsay Lohan at the 2006 Met Gala. Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images For her first Met Gala appearance, the actress donned a floral black-and-white gown, and strappy black heels.

Nick Cannon attended the 2006 Met Gala looking dapper. Nick Cannon at the 2006 Met Gala. Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images After his first Met Gala, Cannon only attended once more in 2007 with his then-fiancée, Victoria’s Secret model Selita Ebanks.

Hilary Duff dazzled at the 2008 Met Gala. Hilary Duff at the 2008 Met Gala. James Devaney/Getty Images The event was themed “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy,” for which Duff wore a sparkling strapless gown.

Michelle Trachtenberg also made her sole Met Gala appearance in 2008. Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 2008 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The “Gossip Girl” actress wore a single-strap dress with a black bodice and gold skirt.

Sarah Silverman donned a polka-dot dress at the 2008 event. Sarah Silverman at the 2008 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The comedian attended the Met Gala once again in 2014.

For “The Model as Muse” Met Gala in 2009, Winona Ryder rocked a black minidress with matching tights and heels. Winona Ryder attends the 2009 Met Gala. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images She previously attended in 2007, but hasn’t made an appearance since.

Justin Timberlake made his Met Gala debut in 2009. Justin Timberlake at the 2009 Met Gala. Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/Getty Images He then became a regular at the event, attending frequently with his wife, Jessica Biel. However, he hasn’t attended since 2012.

Oprah made a grand entrance at the 2010 Met Gala. Oprah at the 2010 Met Gala. Ron Galella/Getty Images She wore a long-sleeved gown with a ruffled skirt to the event. It was the first and only time she has attended the Met Gala throughout her career.

Penn Badgley was one of many “Gossip Girl” cast members to attend the 2010 Met Gala. Penn Badgley attends the 2010 Met Gala. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images He wore a classic tuxedo for the occasion, which was themed “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.”

Nicole Richie also attended the 2010 event. Nicole Richie at the 2010 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images She shone on the red carpet in a sparkling gown with ruffled sleeves.

Fergie attended her second Met Gala in 2011. Fergie at the 2011 Met Gala. Peter Kramer/AP The musician hasn’t attended a Met Gala since the event’s theme was “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.”

Chelsea Clinton has attended multiple Met Galas. Chelsea Clinton at the 2013 Met Gala. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images She wore a black-and-gray gown to match the 2013 event’s “Punk: Chaos to Couture” theme.

Vanessa Hudgens surprised the crowd at the 2015 Met Gala. Vanessa Hudgens at the 2015 Met Gala. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images She arrived at her first Met Gala wearing a bedazzled knee-length gown, which perfectly matched the red carpet.

Grimes walked the 2016 Met Gala red carpet. Grimes at the 2016 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/AP She wore a blue Louis Vuitton dress for the event, which had green, black, and white striped sleeves and an asymmetrical skirt. The musician also wore combat boots and carried a sparkling purse.

Misty Copeland was also there that year in a shining gown. Misty Copeland at the 2016 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/AP Her strapless gown had a silver bodice with gray strips across its neckline and chest. The dress also featured a tiered skirt made from the two fabrics with a high slit. The professional ballerina completed the look with heeled sandals, diamond jewelry, and a small clutch.

Two years later, Grimes returned to the Met Gala with boyfriend Elon Musk. Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala in 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images The couple wore black-and-white ensembles to the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” event.

YouTubers like James Charles made appearances at 2019’s Met Gala. James Charles at the 2019 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/Getty Images While Charles wasn’t the first internet star to attend the Met Gala , he still surprised audiences when he arrived wearing a top made from safety pins.