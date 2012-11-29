11 Surprising Products That Have Caffeine

The ballpark favourite made headlines last week when manufacturer Frito-Lay unveiled a new caffeine-infused version of the sticky-sweet snack: Cracker Jack'd.

The centre for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) immediately slammed the product as a potential danger to kids, saying it exemplifies 'a new craze in which manufacturers add caffeine itself or coffee to more and more varieties of food and beverages.'

A company spokesman responded, saying that Cracker Jack'd won't be marketed to children and will be packaged distinctively to avoid confusion.