20 films no one expected to lose money at the box office

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Justice League’ had a $US300 million budget.

These films had huge budgets that producers expected would turn in huge profits when released.

However, these movies lost millions of dollars for studios after hitting theatres.

“Justice League” had a star-studded cast, but that didn’t stop it from losing an estimated $US60 million.

Though producers, directors, and cast members thought that these films would be surefire hits, their sales tell a different story.

The losses for each of these films range in the tens of millions.

“Justice League” had a $US300 million production budget, and starred big names like Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa. However, it wound up losing Warner Bros. around $US60 million.

Take a look at all these films that were surprise box office bombs.

The 2001 Muhammad Ali biopic “Ali” starred A-lister Will Smith as the iconic boxer, but the film lost Sony millions of dollars.

Columbia Pictures Will Smith in ‘Ali.’

The biographical film about the life of boxer Muhammad Ali had a $US107 million production cost that was raised to $US118 million after director Michael Mann moved filming to Africa. Box Office Mojo estimates that the film made just $US87 million worldwide, leaving Sony on the hook for over $US100 million when including marketing costs.

In 2003, Brad Pitt and Catherine Zeta-Jones starred in the animated film “Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas,” but they couldn’t prevent the movie from losing $US125 million at the box office.

DreamWorks Pictures; YouTube ‘Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas.’

DreamWorks co-founder David Geffen has publicly stated the film, centering around a legendary sailor framed for stealing a sacred book, lost the studio $US125 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Based on the famous Macedonian king, the 2004 film “Alexander” starred Colin Farrell and Angelina Jolie at the peak of their powers, but lost about $US71 million.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Alexander.’

The film, about the life of Alexander the Great, had a reported budget of $US155 million. According to Bomb Report, the film’s gross sank 65.2% in its second weekend and another 68.9% in week three. Overall, production company Intermedia posted a $US29.4 million loss for the year.

Perhaps the dismal reviews and disappointing box office stemmed from the fact that Farrell and Jolie, who are one year apart in real life, were bafflingly cast as mother and son.

The 2004 film “Around the World in 80 Days” starred Jackie Chan straight off two successful “Rush Hour” films — but his popularity couldn’t save the movie.

Buena Vista Pictures; YouTube ‘Around the World in 80 Days.’

Based on the beloved adventure novel by Jules Verne about travelling the world in 80 days, the film had an estimated budget of $US110 million, but only made $US72 million worldwide.

The film is most notable now, perhaps, for being the last acting role of Arnold Schwarzenegger before he became the governor of California.

In 2005, A-listers Jamie Foxx, Josh Lucas, and Jessica Biel starred in “Stealth” — it was a notorious flop.

Sony Pictures Releasing; YouTube Jamie Foxx in ‘Stealth.’

The film is about three top Navy fighter pilots tasked with manning a drone-like plane. It had a budget of $US138 million and was directed by “The Fast and Furious” director Rob Cohen – so everyone had high expectations. However, it lost at least $US56 million due to box office deficits, and likely even more after taking out movie theatres’ cuts and marketing costs.

“Sahara” starred Matthew McConaughey and Penelope Cruz, but it lost an estimated $US78 million at the box office in 2005.

Paramount Pictures ‘Sahara.’

The film follows a treasure hunter as he travels to Africa in search of a long-lost ship. It had a reported production cost of $US160 million. The Los Angeles Times reported it lost the studio $US78 million, and called it “one of the biggest financial flops in Hollywood history.”

In 2006, Kurt Russell starred in “Poseidon,” but the film lost an estimated $US69 million, even with Russell’s decades of stardom working for it.

Warner Bros. Pictures; YouTube Kurt Russell in ‘Poseidon.’

“Poseidon” is a remake of the original beloved film, 1972’s “The Poseidon Adventure.” The disaster movie about a sinking cruise ship had a budget of $US160 million. After everything, it lost the studio $US69 million, Insider previously reported.

“Evan Almighty,” the 2007 spin-off of the mega-hit “Bruce Almighty,” lost an estimated $US50 million.

Universal Pictures Steve Carell in ‘Evan Almighty.’

The film centered around the biblical tale of Noah’s Ark, and starred Steve Carell and Morgan Freeman. It had an estimated budget of $US175 million and even became the most expensive comedy of all time, according to Reuters. According to Bomb Report, the film lost one of its backers $US50 million.

Martin Scorsese’s 2011 film “Hugo” was directed and produced by the film legend, but it lost an estimated $US80 million at the box office.

Paramount Studios ‘Hugo.’

The film about a young orphan living in a train station starred young actors Asa Butterfield and Chloë Grace Moretz. It ended up going $US80 million over budget, according to Bomb Report, and lost the studio $US80 million – proving that not every Scorsese film is a box office hit.

“Green Lantern” co-starred Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, both beloved stars, but had an estimated $US75 million box office loss in 2011.

Warner Bros. ‘Green Lantern.’

The superhero film about a test pilot who gets a powerful alien ring had an estimated budget of $US200 million, but it barely broke even at the box office. Overall, the studio took a $US75 million loss.

At the time, superhero films were in the middle of a renaissance after movies like “Iron Man” and “The Dark Knight” had proven that comic book movies had mass appeal. But, “Green Lantern’s” failure shows that a built-in fan base doesn’t always lead to success.

The 2013 film “Ender’s Game,” based on the popular science fiction novel, had an estimated box office loss of $US68 million.

Richard Foreman Jr. / Summit Entertainment ‘Ender’s Game.’

The film starred the legendary Harrison Ford, Hailee Steinfeld, and Asa Butterfield as the titular role – an unusually gifted teenager who gets sent to military school to prepare for an alien invasion. It had an estimated budget of $US110 million, but it only grossed $US125 million. Not exactly the “Harry Potter” or “Twilight”-esque debut Summit Entertainment was looking for.

“Pan,” the 2015 reimagining of “Peter Pan,” starred box office draw Hugh Jackman, but it ended up losing the studio up to $US150 million.

Warner Bros. Hugh Jackman in ‘Pan.’

“Pan” had an estimated budget of $US150 million, but its offensive casting of Rooney Mara as the Native American character Tiger Lily, its heavy reliance on CGI, and general disinterest in another “Peter Pan” film led the movie to box office bomb status. The Hollywood Reporter predicted that the film “could see losses in the $US130 million to $US150 million range.”

The 2016 sequel “Alice Through the Looking Glass” that starred Johnny Depp and Anne Hathaway lost an estimated $US70 million.

Disney Johnny Depp and Mia Wasikowska in ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass.’

A sequel to the 2010 Tim Burton film “Alice in Wonderland,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass” had an estimated budget of $US170 million and ended up costing Disney an estimated $US70 million – especially shocking, considering that the first film topped $US1 billion.

Steven Spielberg’s 2016 adaptation of “The BFG,” based on Roald Dahl’s book of the same name, had an estimated loss of at least $US90 million.

Disney ‘The BFG.’

The film follows the Big Friendly Giant as he befriends a young orphan Sophie, even though it goes against giant nature. It had an estimated budget of $US140 million, and according to the Hollywood Reporter, “lost $US90 million to $US100 million for partners Disney, Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Participant Media.” It’s one of the acclaimed director’s biggest flops.

The 2017 film “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” is based on one of the most famous tales of all time, but it ended up losing an estimated $US150 million.

Warner Bros. Charlie Hunnam in ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.’

The film follows a young Arthur after the murder of his father and his quest to gain back the throne of Camelot. It had an estimated budget of $US175 million and only grossed $US148 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Forbes blamed the lack of movie stars, extensive reshoots, and an inflated budget, among other things, for the film’s reported $US150 million loss.

“Justice League” had a star-studded cast and an unreal amount of hype, but it lost Warner Bros. somewhere between $US50 and $US100 million in 2017.

Warner Bros. ‘Justice League.’

DC’s answer to Marvel’s “Avengers” superhero team-up movie had an estimated budget of $US300 million. Business Insider reported that the film could have cost Warner Bros. up to $US100 million.

The 2018 fantasy would-be epic “A Wrinkle in Time” was based on a hit novel, produced by Disney, and starred Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling — but it still flopped.

Disney ‘A Wrinkle in Time’.

The mind-bending story of young Meg’s journey across time and space to rescue her father from darkness had a reported budget of $US103 million, and Yahoo Finance reported that Disney lost between $US86 million and $US186 million on the film.

Though “Star Wars” films are usually a hit, 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” lost an estimated $US76 million.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’

The film follows a young Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich), the most iconic space smuggler of all time, as he meets his future partner and best friend Chewbacca, future frenemy Lando Calrissian, and a heretofore unknown love interest Qi’ra.

It had an estimated budget of $US275 million. Though the film made over $US392 million worldwide, that’s nothing when you compare it to the $US2 billion gross of “The Force Awakens,” and the $US1 billion grosses of “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Based on the hit musical, the 2019 adaptation of “Cats” was a box office flop, losing between $US71 and $US113 million.

Universal Pictures ‘Cats.’

The CGI-heavy movie about a tribe of cats called the Jellicles had an estimated budget of $US95 million and a famously cursed production. Though “Cats” is a beloved musical and ran on Broadway for years, audiences didn’t show the film version the same love. Deadline calculated losses at approximately $US113.6 million.

“Dolittle” was supposed to be Robert Downey Jr.’s follow-up to “Avengers,” but it was the first big flop of 2020.

Universal Pictures Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Dolittle.’

The film about a doctor who can talk to animals had an estimated budget of $US175 million and an all-star voice cast including Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, and more. That didn’t stop Vulture from calling it “2020’s first official mega-flop.”

