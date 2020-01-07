16 details from the Golden Globes that you totally missed

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Olivia Coleman’s ring made a political statement. Some celebrities wore accessories that shared a message.

The 2020 Golden Globes were on Sunday and there were a lot of details you may have missed.

There was a mini “One Tree Hill” reunion at the afterparty.

Beyoncé did not give Joaquin Phoenix a standing ovation along with others in the crowd.

“Bombshell” actress Margot Robbie’s dress had pockets and it was covered in thousands of beads and sequins.

“The Crown” star Olivia Colman’s ring gave a statement about gender equality and fair treatment in Hollywood.

Awards season officially kicked off on Sunday night during the 2020 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Films such as “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” won big, Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres were honoured for their work in the entertainment industry, and Awkwafina made history as the first Asian-American woman to win a Golden Globe for lead actress in a comedy.

And though you might have caught the big moments, there are a few details you might have missed.

Jason Momoa was seen wearing a tank top at one point during the show.

NBC Jason Moma is known for his role on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Before the show began, Jason Momoa walked the red carpet wearing a dark-green velvet suit jacket.

At some point during the Golden Globes, however, Momoa ditched the jacket altogether.

As the camera followed “Succession” star Brian Cox walking to the stage to accept his award, it caught Momoa clapping while wearing only a tank top.

If you watch the moment closely, you can see his jacket is draped over the shoulders of his wife Lisa Bonet.

Jennifer Aniston was seen smiling at Brad Pitt’s dating joke during his acceptance speech.

NBC Jennifer Aniston was seated near Reese Witherspoon.

Brad Pitt won the award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his work in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” and during his acceptance speech, he made a joke about his dating life.

He said, “I wanted to bring my mum [to the Golden Globes], but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating … and it would just be awkward.”

At that moment, the cameras panned to Jennifer Aniston, Pitt’s ex-wife, who was seen smiling and laughing at his joke.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z skipped the red carpet, but made an appearance at the show.

NBC Beyoncé at the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on January 5, 2020.

Viewers were surprised to get a glimpse of Beyoncé and Jay-Z giving Ellen Degeneres a standing ovation when she was accepting her award.

The couple had skipped the red carpet and instead went straight to their seats.

According to a video from The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg, who attended the show, the couple also left early before the Globes officially ended.

“The Crown” star Olivia Colman’s ring gave a statement.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Olivia Coleman’s ring made a political statement. She wore diamonds, too.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that “The Crown” star Olivia Colman wasn’t just wearing your typical diamond jewellery to the event.

One of her rings was a large circle that said, “50:50” and “Equal Representation For Actresses.”

It’s from the ERA 50:50 campaign and is all about promoting gender equality and fair treatment in Hollywood.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson walked the red carpet as a couple for the first time.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

After a few weeks of reports that actors Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson were Hollywood’s latest couple, the two seemed to confirm their relationship on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Hader and Bilson walked the red carpet together and even posed for photos.

There was a mini “One Tree Hill” reunion at the afterparty.

InStyle/Instagram Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg, and Danneel Ackles at the afterparty.

Fans of “One Tree Hill” were thrilled to see that some of the main cast of the show hung out together after the Globes ended.

Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg, and Danneel Ackles did a cute elevator video together at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty.

In the clip, Bush and Ackles, who played cheerleaders on the series shook some gold pom-poms, while Greenberg, who played a basketball player, bounced a basketball.

The video was posted on InStyle’s Instagram with the caption, “Let’s go Ravens!” as a reference to the school mascot from the show.

Margot Robbie’s dress had pockets and it was covered in thousands of beads and sequins.

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP This dress took a long time to make.

“Bombshell” actress Margot Robbie showed off the pockets in her gown while walking the carpet.

The pockets weren’t the only impressive part of Robbie’s Chanel couture: the bustier was made of nearly 5,000 sequins and beads, according to Nylon magazine.

The publication also reported that it took 225 hours of work to create the look.

Billy Porter’s feathered train could be zipped off.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Robbie’s dress certainly wasn’t the only one with an interesting detail: Billy Porter’s outfit featured a train that could be zipped off.

The “Pose” star walked the carpet in a custom white Alex Vinash suit, and one of the best parts of it was the long, feathered train it featured.

Porter told “E! News” host Ryan Seacrest that his train could actually be zipped off, and explained that he was going to take it off during dinner to be more comfortable.

He added, “This is not a sitting outfit, it’s a standing outfit.”

Beyoncé did not give Joaquin Phoenix a standing ovation along with others in the crowd.

NBC Beyonce and Jay-Z standing at the 2020 Golden Globes.

When Joaquin Phoenix won best actor in a motion picture, drama for his role in the movie “Joker,” most of the audience in the theatre gave him an immediate standing ovation.

And although she clapped for Phoenix, Beyoncé did not participate in the standing ovation.

Elton John slightly tripped on his way up to the stage to accept an award.

NBC Fortunately, he quickly regained his balance and he didn’t fall.

When iconic singer Elton John was walking up to the stage to accept his award for best original song, he almost took a tumble.

Cameras caught a quick glimpse of John tripping as he walked up the steps. Fortunately, he didn’t fall.

Cynthia Erivo wore a $US3 million diamond necklace, and her dress had peonies sewn on the inside.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Her look wasn’t cheap.

“Harriet” actress Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture, drama, really made an impression on the carpet in her gown.

She wore a black and white custom hand-beaded gown by Thom Browne, but took things to the next level with her jewellery.

During E!’s red-carpet show, Erivo told Seacrest that her diamond and sapphire choker cost $US3 million.

She also added that her dress took 800 hours to create and that it has another special detail – she also had peonies sewn into the inside of the gown because they’re her favourite flower.

Troian Bellisario wore part of her wedding gown to a Golden Globes afterparty.

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario at a Golden Globes afterparty.

Instead of going with something all-new, “Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario opted to repurpose her wedding gown for a Golden Globes afterparty.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “Wore half my wedding dress. Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #goldenglobes2020.”

Bellisario paired the long white tulle skirt with a silk blush tank top.

Taylor Swift’s earrings were slightly mismatched.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP They were navy and green.

Taylor Swift, who was a surprise presenter at the show, wowed in a custom blue and yellow floral gown by Etro.

She kept accessories minimal, and one of the only pieces of jewellery she wore were slightly mismatched earrings – though it seemed this asymmetric look was intentional.

The drop gemstone earrings featuring navy, emerald, and diamond stones that each had alternating patterns.

Elton John wore a rocket-shaped pin on his suit.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP ‘Rocketman’ won awards, too.

John attended the show as a nominee for his work in the film “Rocketman,” which was based on his own life.

His outfit also made a little nod to the film – he wore a rocket-shaped pin on his suit that was visible throughout the night.

A lot of celebrities wore puffed sleeves.

George Pimentel/Steve Granitz/ Steve Granitz/Getty Images Puff-sleeved dresses dominated the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.

If there was one fashion trend on the red carpet for the show, it was statement sleeves.

Several celebrities showed up in gowns that featured massive sleeves, including Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever, Zoey Deutch, Lisa Bonet, and Dakota Fanning.

During the show, stars ate an entirely vegan menu and they also got bags of chocolate.

John Salangsang/ Invision for Lindt Chocolate/AP Images During parts of the show, you can see the Lindt packages and vegan dishes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press made the decision to serve an entirely vegan meal at the Globes this year, and the menu consisted of a few courses.

Vogue reported that celebs were served chilled golden-beet soup, as well as a main course of King Oyster Mushroom “scallops” with wild mushroom risotto, Brussels sprouts, globe carrots, and pea tendrils.

You might have also noticed that the stars’ tables also had bottles of champagne and Lindt chocolates on them, too.

