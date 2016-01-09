A surprising amount of us would keep working after winning the lottery

“I’m really sorry, boss. I hit the jackpot. I don’t think I’m going to come in today, tomorrow, or ever.”

That’s the message California resident Steven Tran left for his manager after discovering he had won half of a $648-million jackpot in early 2014.

Julie Leach, a 50-year-old Michigan woman who won a $310.5 million Powerball jackpot in September 2015, felt the same way.

Powerball.com reports that when Leach’s boyfriend of 36 years said he needed to get ready for work the morning after learning they had won, she told him he was “never working again.”

She said: “Vaughn and I have worked so hard all of our lives to provide for our family and now we can all relax and enjoy spending time together,” Powerball.com reports.

Another lucky player, Missouri resident Tom Rea who won a $70 jackpot last July, told Powerball.com the best part of winning is that “it allows for early retirement.”

But according to two different studies from Gallup and CareerBuilder, at least half of all Americans would make a different decision if they won the lottery. (Note: In these two studies, workers were not asked what they would do if they won the jackpot specifically. They were asked what they’d do if they won the lottery.)

A 2013 Gallup poll of 1,039 US workers found that about 68% of people would say they would continue working even if they won $10 million in the lottery, while 31% would stop.

About two-thirds of those who would remain in the workforce say they would want to stay at the same job. The remaining one-third would look for a new role.

In a more recent survey, CareerBuilder asked American workers the same question (but didn’t specify a winnings amount): “If you won the lottery, would you keep working?”

Just more than half (51%) of all respondents said they would — while the other half (48%) would quit or retire.

Of those who said they’d continue working, 77% said they’d do it because they would be bored if they didn’t work; 76% said work gives them a sense of purpose and accomplishment; 42% said they’d want financial security aside from the financial winning; and 23% said they’d miss their coworkers.

If you happen to be the lucky winner of this Saturday’s jackpot drawing — which has reached a record-breaking $700 million, and is expected to continue growing — would you continue working, or quit your job on the spot? Tell us in the comments section below.

