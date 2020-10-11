13 famous actors who were nearly cast in major 'Harry Potter' roles

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Warner Bros. Pictures/Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Eddie Redmayne and Tim Roth are two actors who almost landed key roles in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

The “Harry Potter” movie series is one of the biggest and best film franchises made, and features the cream of the British acting crop.

With each new film, more stellar British thespians were added to the roster of excellent actors – from Maggie Smith to Alan Rickman to Ralph Fiennes to Jim Broadbent.

However, it also meant that a lot of beloved British actors were considered for the role, or even auditioned, but things didn’t quite work out.

Insider has listed 15 actors who came close to starring in the “Harry Potter” movies as key characters, including Ian McKellen and Peter O’Toole as Dumbledore alternatives.

Other potential Potter actors include Hugh Grant, who was offered the role of Gilderoy Lockhart, and Eddie Redmayne, who auditioned for the part of Tom Riddle.

Ian McKellen was offered the role of Albus Dumbledore, but turned it down

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Michael Gambon played Albus Dumbledore in six ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

Sir Ian McKellen, one of Britain’s finest, is known for playing a pretty famous wizard – Gandalf in “The Lord of the Rings.” He earned an Oscar nomination for the first movie of that trilogy, but had the opportunity to play a second extremely famous wizard when the “Harry Potter” filmmakers were looking for a Dumbledore replacement after Richard Harris passed away.

In an interview with BBC HARDTalk in 2017, McKellen explained that Harris didn’t actually approve of him as an actor. The interviewer, Stephen Sackur, said Harris had called McKellen, Derek Jacobi, and “Harry Potter” actor Kenneth Branagh “technically brilliant, but passionless.”

It was for this reason that McKellen turned the role of Dumbledore down. McKellen said: “When they called me up and said, ‘Would I be interested in being in the Harry Potter films?’ They didn’t say what part. I worked out what they were thinking and I couldn’t. I couldn’t take over the part from an actor who I’d known didn’t approve of me.”

Peter O’Toole was also considered to take over the role of Dumbledore, but had health issues

Robert Mora/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures O’Toole played the titular character in ‘Lawrence of Arabia.’

Peter O’Toole and Richard Harris were very good friends throughout their careers. According to The Vintage News, Harris’ family had hoped that O’Toole would take over the role of Dumbledore after Harris passed away.

However, O’Toole decided to pass as he had health concerns of his own and didn’t want the filmmakers to potentially be left in the same situation as they were when Harris passed away. Michael Gambon was then cast, and successfully made the role his own.

JK Rowling was offered the part of Lily Potter, but feared she would screw it up

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Warner Bros. Pictures Geraldine Somerville played Lily Potter.

The two are rather uncanny, but it was actress Geraldine Somerville who played Lilly Potter, not Rowling.

Rowling was offered the role, however, and explained on her official site why she turned it down: “The filmmakers did ask me to play Lily Potter in the Mirror of Erised scene in the first film, but I really am not cut out to be an actress, even one who just has to stand there and wave. I would have messed it up somehow.”

Tim Roth was offered Snape, but chose ‘Planet of the Apes’ instead

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Alan Rickman played Severus Snape.

“Reservoir Dogs” and “Pulp Fiction” actor Tim Roth was actually offered the role of Severus Snape before Alan Rickman. However, Roth decided to turn the role down in favour of working with Tim Burton on his “Planet of the Apes” remake.

In 2017, Roth addressed this decision during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session.

“Alan took it and ran with it and that was that. It was very different from what I was planning to do with the character, and that’s OK,” Roth said.

“Do I regret it? I don’t know if I ever think about things that way. If I had done it, everything would have changed. That’s the nature of the randomness of life. It would have been nice to have a 7-year gig, that’s a nice and comforting space to be in. But no, I think the better man for the job did the job.”

Kate Winslet’s agent said no to Helena Ravenclaw on her behalf

C Flanigan/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Kelly Macdonald played Helena Ravenclaw.

Kate Winslet was offered the chance to join the “Harry Potter” series in the small but important part of Helena Ravenclaw, daughter of house founder Rowena.

But, according to ScreenRant, Winslet’s agent rejected the offer before the actress even saw it, believing that she wouldn’t want to “follow suit with every other actor in Britain by being a part of ‘Harry Potter.'”

It remains to be seen as to whether Winslet would have wanted to join the franchise or not, but the role eventually went to Kelly Macdonald.

Robin Williams was in the mix for Hagrid, and wanted to play him, but was rejected due to Rowling’s British cast-only rule

Carl Court/AFP/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Robbie Coltrane played Rubeus Hagrid.

The late Robin Williams reportedly wanted to play Rubeus Hagrid in the films but was turned down because he was American, and Rowling had a strict British cast-only rule in place.

“Robin [Williams] had called [director Chris Columbus] because he really wanted to be in the movie, but it was a British-only edict, and once he said no to Robin, he wasn’t going to say yes to anybody else, that’s for sure,” casting director Janet Hirshensom told HuffPost in 2016.

Williams also alluded to this himself in an interview with the New York Post in 2001 (quoted here via The Guardian): “There were a couple of parts I would have wanted to play, but there was a ban on [using] American actors.”

Liam Aiken was a favourite for the role of Harry Potter

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter.

In a 2016 HuffPost interview, casting director Janet Hirshensom said that an American actor was tested for the role of Harry Potter, but only one. That was Liam Aiken, who had worked with “Sorcerer’s Stone” director Christopher Columbus in 1998’s “Stepmom.”

Again, Aiken wasn’t given the role because he was American and Rowling wanted British actors only. However, Aiken did find some success for himself in a different movie based on a popular children’s book series when he starred in 2004’s “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” as Klaus Baudelaire opposite Jim Carrey’s Count Olaf.

Tilda Swinton almost got the role of Professor Trelawney

Franco Origlia/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Emma Thompson played Professor Trelawney.

Tilda Swinton is an idiosyncratic actress, and would have suited the role of Professor Sybil Trelawney, which she was offered. However, the Oscar-winner turned down the role, and it wasn’t until a 2016 interview with The Scots Magazine that we learned why. Swinton explained her disdain for boarding schools.

“That’s why I dislike films like ‘Harry Potter,’ which tend to romanticize such places [boarding schools],” Swinton said. “I think they are a very cruel setting in which to grow up and I don’t feel children benefit from that type of education. Children need their parents and the love parents can provide.”

The role winded up going to another Oscar-winning British actress – Emma Thompson, who was as perfect for the role as Swinton would have been.

Hugh Grant accepted the role of Gilderoy Lockhart, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Kenneth Branagh played Gilderoy Lockhart.

It’s easy to see why Hugh Grant was offered the role of the fabulous Gilderoy Lockhart. Unfortunately, he was forced to turn it down because he had a romantic comedy in the works with Sandra Bullock.

The Guardian reported that Grant’s agent at the time Karin Smith told Teletext:

“Sadly Hugh had to turn down the part because he’s committed to doing a movie with Sandra Bullock next February.”

The Guardian also reported that Grant had already started preparing for the role of Lockhart by dying his hair blonde before he sadly had to drop out. The movie he starred in with Bullock, by the way, was “Two Weeks Notice.”

Thankfully, Grant’s replacement, Sir Kenneth Branagh, did a terrific job as the fraudulent wizard.

Rosamund Pike reportedly regretted not taking the role Rita Skeeter

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Warner Bros. Pictures Miranda Richardson played Rita Skeeter.

The Oscar-nominated star of “Gone Girl” was rumoured for the role of the sneaky tabloid journalist Rita Skeeter. According to Snitch Sneeker, she was actually offered the role in “Goblet of Fire,” too.

The Potter fan site reported that Pike spoke to FTV (a fashion channel) about why she turned down the role. Pike reportedly did not want to feature in a role with minimal scenes, while she was reluctant to come back for a second appearance in “Order of the Phoenix.”

Pike said: “I just regret not doing the movie because I love Mike (Newell) and I owe him a favour; I don’t know who replaced me, but I wish her the best luck!”

The role eventually went to Miranda Richardson, who didn’t feature in “Order of the Phoenix” but did have a small part in “Deathly Hallows Part 1.”

Remus Lupin actor David Thewlis auditioned for the role of Professor Quirrell

Warner Bros. Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures Ian Hart played Professor Quirrell.

David Thewlis, boasting starring roles in “Fargo,” “Wonder Woman,” and, most recently, Netflix’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” is still best known for playing Remus Lupin in the “Harry Potter” saga.

But his Potter career could have gone very differently indeed, had he been cast as the character he originally auditioned for.

In a 2004 interview with MovieHole, Thewlis explained that he was actually auditioned for the role of Professor Quirrell in “The Sorcerer’s Stone.”

“I was up for the role of Quirrell in the first film, but Ian Hart got it,” Thewlis said.

“I was directing my own movie [‘Cheeky’] when this offer came through, and I’d actually cast Ian Hart in my movie so obviously I wasn’t bitter. He said ‘Who’re you playing’? And I said ‘Lupin’ and he said, ‘Well you gotta do it, that’s the best part in the book.'”

Eddie Redmayne auditioned for the role of Tom Riddle

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Warner Bros. Pictures Christian Coulson played Tom Riddle.

Who would have thought that the future Newt Scamander, a Hufflepuff, would have auditioned to play the heir of Slytherin himself, Tom Riddle?

Well, that’s just what “Fantastic Beasts” star Eddie Redmayne did. In 2016, Redmayne told Empire: “I actually auditioned to play Tom Riddle when I was back at university. I properly failed and didn’t get a callback.”

Redmayne continued: “Over the years I always hoped I might be cast as a member of the Weasley family, but unfortunately not.”

He may not have landed the role of Riddle or a Weasley, but he did nail the role of Newt in “Fantastic Beasts,” while Christian Coulson was the actor who brought Tom Riddle to life in “The Chamber of Secrets.”

Naomi Watts wanted to join the ‘Harry Potter’ cast as Narcissa Malfoy

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Warner Bros. Pictures Helen McCrory played Narcissa Malfoy.

In 2008, Naomi Watts told MTV that she would “love” to join the “Harry Potter” cast after being heavily linked with the role of Draco’s mum for weeks.

“My son would like that, so that would be a good way to impress him. But it would have to depend on what the role is,” Watts said.

Sadly for Watts and her son, no offer ever materialised, and the role went to Helen McCrory – who has since gone on to star in “Peaky Blinders” while Watts earned her second Oscar in 2013 for “The Impossible.”

