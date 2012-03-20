Surprise! This Tech Company Has A Hotter Stock Than Apple This Year

For all of the hype around Apple, you’d think it was the hottest tech stock on the planet.



It’s not. There’s one company that always flies under the radar that’s doing better than Apple: Priceline.

Priceline is up 50 per cent year-to-date, versus 48 per cent for Apple. (Check the chart below. We threw in LinkedIn just for fun. It’s doing pretty well, too.)

Amusingly, today, the day of Apple’s big dividend announcement, Priceline is up 3.5 per cent versus Apple, which is up 2 per cent. Priceline had its price target raised to $800 by Monness Crespi Hardt this morning. (Apple had its price target jacked by Goldman and Morgan Keegan.)

Photo: Google Finance

