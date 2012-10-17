Surprise! There May Be A Business In Google Apps After All!

There’s no doubt that Google Apps has traction. Lots of startups and even larger companies are aboard. What’s in question is how many of those people are paying for the Google Apps for Business version (as opposed to the freebie) and whether there’s enough action there to support third-party service providers that resell and integrate those apps with outside applications.



According to Cloud Sherpas, there is plenty of money in that market — the Atlanta-based Google partner says its Google Apps-related revenue more than doubled year to year. And it’s brought on Chris Arroyo, former VP and CFO at Capgemini as CFO to help it attack more of that big-business opportunity.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.