SURPRISE, SURPRISE: It Appears Greece Still Doesn't Have A Draft Of A Deal

Greek leaders just announced that they will push back a meeting to approve austerity cuts until tomorrow.There’s some confusion about where exactly they stand on those measures right now.



CNBC first reported that coalitions have a draft accord on the reforms, according to a Bloomberg blast. Markets began to move higher around the time that was announced.

Then Bloomberg followed that announcement with a blast citing a government spokeswoman who said that talks have actually been delayed until tomorrow. Reuters then reported that this postponement has happened because politicians have not yet drafted a final agreement. This would suggest that any agreement is still in the works.

CNBC finally conceded that Greek political leaders postponed a meeting on the bailout package until tomorrow.

It remains unclear what provisions politicians have agreed to so far, however we are unlikely to hear more about any deal or agreement until tomorrow.

Surprise, surprise.

