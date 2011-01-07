Surprise, Surprise: "Angry Birds" Already The #1 Paid Mac App

Photo: Mac App Store screenshot

No shock here: “Angry Birds,” the top paid iPhone and iPad game for several months, is already the top paid Mac App Store app.It is the new Pac-Man, after all.



And for $5, now it will let you waste time on your Mac, not just on your phone.

(Part of its popularity may be that it’s advertising itself as “50%” off. Apparently it’s going up to $10 at some point.)

Click here to flip through the early Mac App Store bestsellers →

