Surprise! People Love The Tax Cuts, And Obama's Poll Numbers Are On The Rebound

In case it wasn’t totally obvious why Obama ignored the far left wing of his party, this is why…



New polling shows the tax cut deal to be broadly popular, and it’s translating into better numbers for Obama — the first time in a long time we can say something like that.

Here’s what Public Policy Polling says about Florida and Ohio:

-In Florida Obama’s approval is still in slightly negative territory at 45/49 but the -4 spread on that matches the best PPP has found in six polls conducted in the state over the course of 2010. Liberals don’t like the tax deal there, opposing it by a 48/43 margin. Partially as a result of that Obama’s approval with them is down from 81% in late October to now 67%. With moderates though, who are twice as numerous in Florida as liberals, Obama’s up from 51% approval then to now 62%. That more than makes up for his diminished popularity with liberals and his overall approval is up 5 points from 40% right before the election.

-In Ohio Obama’s still pretty unpopular at a 42/49 approval spread but this is the first time in five PPP polls of the state this year that his disapproval has gone below 53%. Just like in Florida liberals oppose the deal, by a 41/39 margin in this case. And Obama’s popularity with them is diminished, from 80% approval in late October to now 67%. But with moderates his approval is up 13 points from 50% to 63% and just like in Florida there are at least 2 moderates for everyone who identifies as a liberal. Because of that his overall approval is up 4 points from 38% right before the election.

Does anyone remember when people thought the deficit would be a big issue? Ha!

