Surprise! People Are Eating Even More After Mandatory Calorie Counts

Joe Weisenthal

That’s the shocking conclusion from this study in the journal Health Affairs. Despite the trendiness of the power of the “nudge” — a little cue that help people make better decisions — it turns out that calorie labelling on food items just doesn’t work. In fact, average portion size has gone up. One positive is that there is a subset of the population that did respond to the calorie counts and reduced their intake — however we’d bet that this group corresponds closely with people who are already slim and health conscious. Just a guess.

As we’ve argued, calorie counts can be harmful if it reinforces the idea that the count is the end-all and be-all of healthy eating, without regards for nutritional content. (via Mother Jones and Tyler Cowen)

