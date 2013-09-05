Jeff Bezos Thinks 100% Ad-Supported Businesses Are Bad For Users

AP Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos met with Washington Post staffers for the first time since he decided to buy the newspaper yesterday.

Washington Post reporters tweeted out Bezos quotes from the question and answer he did with the staff.

Here are the two that I found most interesting.

He doesn’t want the Washington Post to be 100% ad-supported because then the advertiser becomes the customer. The reader should be the number one customer, according to Bezos.

On competition: JB worried abt any product that’s 100 per cent ad-supported, because then you “start thinking your customer is advertisers.”

— ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) September 4, 2013

Taking this out more broadly to Bezos’ day-job in technology, it suggests he has a low opinion of Google and its priorities since Google is all ad-supported.

The other good one was about innovation: “Stubborn on vision, flexible on details.” Previously, we’ve heard that Bezos says the people who are often right are the people that are willing to change their minds.

Essentially, it means you have an idea of where you want to go, but you’re not rigid about how to get there.

JB recipe for innovation: “Stubborn on vision, flexible on details.”

— ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) September 4, 2013

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.