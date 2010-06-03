Surprise! Google's First AdMob iPad Ads Look Just Like Google's Internet Ads

Google’s mobile ad network AdMob just announced that its iPad advertising kit for software developers is now available.



As you can see, there’s plenty of room for innovation left: These initial ads look almost exactly like the display ads that Google already runs on the web. (And probably sell for lower rates.)

To that point, AdMob just sent us a video of HTML5 interactive ads it’s working on. Here it is:



And here’s today’s initial display ads:

Photo: AdMob

Here’s what AdMob has to say:

AdMob’s iPhone OS SDK Now Supports iPad Native Apps With New Ad Formats

Starting today, our iPad App SDK is available for all publishers to download and install in their applications. We had strong interest from developers in the SDK while it was in beta and we’re excited to make it generally available.

Our new SDK is unified across all devices running the iPhone OS, which means that developers can download one binary for development across all Apple iPhone OS devices – iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. AdMob’s unified iPhone SDK makes it easier for developers to quickly integrate our code and start monetizing their applications.

The new SDK supports two ad formats in native iPad applications: text & tile ads and image ads. Both of these ad formats are available in the three IAB standard ad sizes: 300×250, 728×90, and 468×60.

iPad Text & Tile Ads

The new text & tile ad formats contain the same 35 characters as our standard CPC text ads and are easy to create directly in the AdMob interface. The 35 characters of text are automatically re-formatted into all three ad sizes depending on which size ads publishers have implemented in their app.

iPad Image Ads

Image ads become broadly available starting next week. We recommend advertisers using image ads provide all three ad sizes to maximise the reach of their campaign.

We’re already working with advertisers to create compelling iPad campaigns. Amazon.com is currently running a campaign promoting their Kindle for iPad app:

AdMob was one of the first companies to launch ad units for both iPhone and Android applications, and now we’re helping to drive innovation on the iPad. We consider today’s launch of text & tile and image ads for iPad native apps to just be the starting point. We’re always thinking about what’s next and working to leverage the unique capabilities of mobile platforms to create engaging ad experiences. With that in mind, we’ve put together a sneak preview of the creative potential of iPad ads using HTML5.

Here are examples of HTML5 mocks we’ve built to demo what’s possible, these are not live campaigns:

We’re excited about the potential of the iPad for both advertisers and publishers and will continue to invest in providing best in class monetization and advertising solutions on this platform. Advertisers should note that any ads targeted to the iPhone OS include the iPad by default and it is also possible to target only iPad devices.

Publishers can download the iPad SDK by logging into their AdMob account and selecting ‘Add Site/App’ from the ‘Sites & Apps’ tab in the navigation bar located at the top of the page.

Advertisers can get started with iPad advertising by logging in to their AdMob account, selecting ‘Create New Ad Campaign’ followed by ‘Create New Ad Group’, selecting the ad group goal and setting targeting to iPad.

