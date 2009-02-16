Surprise: GM Set To Ask For More Money

Bet you saw this one coming: GM, which has until the 17th to report its progress on a “viability” plan, is set to tell the government that either it gets more cash, or it’s going bankrupt anyway. Yep, that initial outlay was just a downpayment. See, it hasn’t made progress with its bondholders, and talks with the unions have broken down. It seems everyone is betting that the Democratic-controlled government blinks.



According to WSJ, it looks like the company will need at least another $5 billion. And that may be just to make it through the quarter.

Oh, and from the “more nuggets from the stimulus”-category: GM is getting a $3 billion tax break once Obama signs the law. You might’ve missed that while you read the 1000+ pages this weekend.

