SURPRISE: Federal Budget Keeps Funding For NPR

So funny story: Remember all that hand wringing regarding the defunding of NPR?



Yeah, that was TOTALLY OVERBLOWN.

As the Washington Post writes, assuming the federal budget passes (big if), “the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which passes federal funds to public radio and TV stations, is slated to receive $445 million from Congress — essentially the same amount it received in its last appropriation.”

The CPB can appropriate the money in any way it sees fit, which means the 2 per cent of its budget NPR receives from the federal government should be safe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.