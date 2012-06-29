SURPRISE: Chief Justice Roberts' Vote Saved Obama's Healthcare Plan

Photo: AP

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld almost all of President Obama’s healthcare reform plan — so-called “Obamacare” — because Chief Justice John Roberts did something hugely unexpected:He voted with the liberals on the court.



He was appointed in 2005 by former president George W. Bush, and was expected to deliver the kind of rulings conservatives love. Mostly he has.

Except this time.

The ruling hands Obama a huge victory.

Expect conservatives to be furious.

“Chief Justice Roberts’ vote saved the ACA,” said Tom Goldstein of SCOTUSBlog, which was first to deliver the news.

The ruling states: ” Our precedent demonstrates that Congress had the power to impose the exaction in Section 5000A under the taxing power, and that Section 5000A need not be read to do more than impose a tax. This is sufficient to sustain it. “

