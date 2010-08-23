Surprise! Aussie Dollar Now Surging Despite Election, Stocks Headed For Spike At Open

It’s remarkable how much of a difference 12 hours can make.



Last night, the Aussie dollar was spiraling on news that the election had failed to produce a clear result.

Today? Meh. If anything, the result just confirms that the mining tax is toast. As FT Alphaville notes, everyone wants to kill the mega-tax, and resource stocks are rallying.

And the Aussie dollar is thus surging.

(Meanwhile, US futures are indicating a solid jump at open.)

