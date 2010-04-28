AOL Is One Of The Best Performing Internet Stocks This Year

Without doing anything particularly special, AOL’s stock has delivered one of the best year to date returns, Mark Mahaney of Citigroup notes, in a preview of AOL’s earnings.
As you can see below, AOL is up 22% year-to-date. Meanwhile, Yahoo is only up 1.48%. Other Internet stocks are also up, but not as much as AOL.
AOL’s stock price is $28.30 as of this writing. Mark has a $29 price target and a rating of “hold” on the stock.
AOL reports earnings tomorrow morning (join us for LIVE coverage). We’ve pasted Mark’s cheat sheet for the quarter below.
