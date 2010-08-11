Surprise, Albert Edwards Has Been A Bear His Entire Career

Folk hero and SocGen strategist Albert Edwards got his profile taken to a new level this week, as he was one of the featured “permabears” in a New York Times profile.



And “perma” is an accurate description.

eFinancialCareers has a dossier on Edwards today, which includes this bit:

Albert’s defining career move was to Dresdner Kleinwort in 1988. He proceeded to hang around for an unprecedented 19 years and three months, making a name for himself with doom laden predictions which (eventually) came to pass.

In 2006, the FT pointed out that Edwards had been bearish for an entire decade and saw the Japanese market as a template for US developments.

Alright. He’s a fascinating read, but you may also want to remember the “broken clock” adage.

