¡Surprise! Actually Madrid Came In Last Place In Olympic Voting

As if the potential collapse of the Spanish banking system weren’t enough, we have more bad news: It turns out, Madrid came in last place in the Olympic voting.



What’s that? Wasn’t the big story all about how Obama was humiliated after his hometown was booted first? Well, yes. But as we showed, we really don’t know that Chicago was the least popular. It very easily could have made it until the last round, with the change of just a few votes. Under a Condorcet style of voting, where voters would be asked to rank their preferences, it might have won.

Here’s a recap of the voting, via Wikipedia

As you can see, Madrid went from 28 votes to 29 votes to 32 votes. That means that of the 40 voters for Tokyo and Chicago, at most 3 of them had Madrid as their second choice. In a way, it might be worse than that, since in round 2, Madrid gained just one vote, despite 18 Chicago supporters being freed up, and 2 Tokyo supporters who defected. That’s pathetic.

Sure, Madrid made the last round, but it was a fluke. If we had really queried the voters for their top preferences, it seems pretty clear that Madrid was the least popular.

