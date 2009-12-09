Surprise! Top AOL Music, Entertainment Execs Take Buyout

Multiple sources tell us three AOL Media execs will take the buyout package and quit the company. They are:



Grant Cerny, Vice President, Entertainment, Living & Real-time Products

Bill Crandall, Vice President, AOL Music

Scott Robson, Editor-in-Chief of AOL Moviefone/AOL Television. (Jason Kaufman, who currently edits AOL entertainment news site PopEater, will take the reigns of Moviefone.)

These departures surprise us because these guys work for AOL Media, which CEO Tim Armstrong is making the centrepiece of his turnaround plan.

But it’s possible AOL’s buyout offer proved too enticing for Grant and Bill. According to a table AOL sent to employees in an November email, each will get six months severence.

