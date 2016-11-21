Surging commodity prices could give Australia a record increase in its terms of trade

Photo: Getty Images.

Australia’s terms of trade — the value of exports expressed as a ratio to the value of imports — is on track to record its largest quarterly increase on record, according to new research released by the Commonwealth Bank on Monday.

“The rise in commodity prices so far this quarter, particularly iron ore and coal, could boost Australia’s terms of trade by a record 16.4% in Q4 if spot commodity prices are maintained until quarter-end,” says Vivek Dhar, a mining and energy commodities analyst at the bank.

So far in this quarter, iron ore prices have surged 30%, while thermal and premium coking coal prices have increased 11% and 45% respectively.

Here’s how various bulk, base and precious metals, along with Brent crude, have performed in the December quarter so far.

Here’s what those enormous gains have done to the Commonwealth Bank’s Australian terms of trade “tracker”.

That’s a boon to government coffers, mining profits and the Australian economy as a whole given the boost to national incomes it will bring.

And conveniently timed, given recent weakness in Australian wage and employment growth, two factors that present downside risks to government revenues should they persist.

While recent price gains have been astronomical, the questions many are now asking, including Dhar, is whether they are sustainable and if they’ll lead to an increase in mining investment.

He believes the answer to both questions is no, suggesting that “this commodity resurgence will have a shorter and less positive impact on the Australian economy than previous price increases”.

“While it may be tempting to assume that the record surge in Australia’s ToT may signal another resource-led renaissance in the Australian economy, we are less optimistic,” he says, noting that instead of ramping up investment miners have used the price spike to restart idle operations, return cash to shareholders and to pay down debt.

“The reluctance (to invest for the longer term) reflects justifiable caution by miners on the outlook of the Chinese economy and whether there will be demand for additional commodity volumes when new projects come online.”

While he’s not overly optimistic about the longer-term, Dhar says the boost in national income from higher commodity prices will support the Australian dollar, budget revenues and nominal GDP, along with rising company profits, in the shorter-term.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.