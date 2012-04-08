REVEALED: The Price Of A Bunch Of Surgical Procedures

Photo: Surgery centre of Oklahoma

Can you believe it? Transparency in the medical system.Mark Perry of the Carpe Diem blog pointed us to the Surgery centre of Oklahoma, a hospital that aims to keep medical costs as low as possible.



“The Surgery centre of Oklahoma is a 32,535 square foot, state-of-the-art multispecialty facility in Oklahoma City, owned and operated by approximately 40 of the top surgeons and anesthesiologists in central Oklahoma,” according to the website.

More:

It is no secret to anyone that the pricing of surgical services is at the top of the list of problems in our dysfunctional healthcare system. Bureaucracy at the insurance and hospital levels, cost shifting and the absence of free market principles are among the culprits for what has caused surgical care in the United States to be cost prohibitive. As more and more patients find themselves paying more and more out of pocket, it is clear that something must change. We believe that a very different approach is necessary, one involving transparent and direct pricing.

…

The pricing outlined on this website is not a teaser, nor is it a bait-and-switch ploy. It is the actual price you will pay. We can offer these prices because we are completely physician-owned and managed. We control every aspect of the facility from real estate costs, to the most efficient use of staff, to the elimination of wasteful operating room practices that non-profit hospitals have no incentive to curb. We are truly committed to providing the best quality care at the lowest possible price.

Amazing.

Here’s a sample of their pricing.

Photo: Surgery centre of Oklahoma

Photo: Surgery centre of Oklahoma

