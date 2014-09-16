Coca-Cola Is Bringing Back Surge After A Decade Of Extinction

Surge Movement Coca-Cola says it is bringing the popular beverage back in response to a viral online movement.

Coca-Cola is bringing back Surge more than a decade after it was discontinued.

The company will start selling 12-packs of Surge on Amazon today, writes Sapna Maheshwari at Buzzfeed.

Surge was launched in the 90s to compete with Mountain Dew.

But the drink failed to sell and was discontinued 12 years ago.

In a statement, Coca-Cola says that it is launching Surge in a response to an online campaign.

A Facebook group called “SURGE Movement” has more than 100,000 fans on Facebook.

The page was founded by Evan Carr of California in 2012.

“Surge was more of a lifestyle for me and I always had a can when I was growing up in the ’90’s,” Carr told Business Insider last year. “I just wanted to see if other people out there missed it as much as I have.”

The group has raised nearly $US4,000 to buy a billboard near the Coca-Cola headquarters in Atlanta.

