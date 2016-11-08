SurfStitch goes into a trading halt over further takeover moves

Australia’s Tyler Wright in the final of the French stage of the World Surf League. Gaizka Iroz/AFP/Getty Images

SurfStitch, the troubled online surf wear retailer, has gone into a trading halt while it considers the next move by a takeover suitor.

Last week SurfStitch revealed that it had an offer from Coastalwatch Pty Ltd, a surf and weather report business, which already controls 28,785,826 shares or 10.4% of the retailer.

The offer was at 20 cents a share, a bit above the recent average price, but the board rejected the bid, saying it was “not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders”.

The shares last traded at 17.5 cents.

Today SurfStitch said it had received a letter from Coastalwatch regarding the rejected proposal and requested a trading halt while it considers a response.

Coastalwatch is suing Surfstitch over an app branding and software deal. Surfstitch had to drop $20 million in revenue from its books over the deal.

Rumours about a takeover have emerged since founder and former CEO Justin Cameron resigned in March.

The company then said it understood Cameron was pursuing a potential acquisition in conjunction with private equity. There has been no news since.

SurfStitch has since confirmed it had received a “number” of unsolicited, non-binding and indicative expressions of interest.

“None of these is at an advanced stage and there is no assurance that any will lead to a transaction,” the company said in a market update last week.

SurfStitch in August announced a full year loss of $155.35 million. The company is forecasting single digit sales growth for 2017 while it restructures.

