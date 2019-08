Nazaré, Portugal, can get waves as high as 100 feet, and is only for the world’s bravest surfers. However, Jason Polakow just became the first person to windsurf there.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.