Hilarious Pictures From Yesterday's Dog Surfing Competition (Seriously)

Leah Goldman
surfing dog

Photo: AP Images

Yesterday a very unconventional surf competition happened in Huntington Beach, Calif.The competitors were dogs.

But in California, surfing dogs are not rare. Several competitions are held up and down the California coast every year.

More than 1,000 people came out to watch the event, according to the OC Register.

The dogs are rewarded points for riding the wave all the way in on all fours, and can earn extra points for going backwards.

This Jack Russel terrier is riding one in well

The coolest dog ever

These dogs were trying to break a record for the most dogs ever on a surf board

This pup fell off his board

This dog rode the wave all the way in

Here's a video:

This is from an older competition in San Diego, but we couldn't resist sharing it with you

