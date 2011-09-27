Hilarious Pictures From Yesterday's Dog Surfing Competition (Seriously)

Photo: AP Images

Yesterday a very unconventional surf competition happened in Huntington Beach, Calif.The competitors were dogs.



But in California, surfing dogs are not rare. Several competitions are held up and down the California coast every year.

More than 1,000 people came out to watch the event, according to the OC Register.

The dogs are rewarded points for riding the wave all the way in on all fours, and can earn extra points for going backwards.

