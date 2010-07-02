Photos Of Surfers And Other Ballsy Tourists On Oil Contaminated Beaches

Swimming in oil slick and surfing a wave dotted black with tarballs? Gnarly.



Over a month of oil slick accumulating on the beaches of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida hasn’t stopped some bold tourists from hitting the beaches, even bringing their kids. Of course when receipts come in for the summer, everyone expects major losses for most businesses on the Gulf coast.

Meanwhile, we hope this is safer than it looks.

