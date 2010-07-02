Photos Of Surfers And Other Ballsy Tourists On Oil Contaminated Beaches

Gus Lubin
surfing swimming oil

Swimming in oil slick and surfing a wave dotted black with tarballs? Gnarly.

Over a month of oil slick accumulating on the beaches of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida hasn’t stopped some bold tourists from hitting the beaches, even bringing their kids. Of course when receipts come in for the summer, everyone expects major losses for most businesses on the Gulf coast.

Meanwhile, we hope this is safer than it looks.

NOTE: The black specks behind surfer Mike Dangerfield are TARBALLS

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Why not take the kids for a swim?

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Go scuba diving

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Take a family photo

Photo: AP

Dramatically play an upright bass

Photo: AP

Do yoga

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Go for a run

Photo: AP

Or just hang out and watch the flow

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

