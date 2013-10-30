These Are The Largest Waves Ever Surfed -- And Surfers Are Risking Their Lives Trying To Ride Them

The nasty weather hitting Europe is creating some monster waves on Portugal’s central coast, and bold surfers are risking it all to ride the enormous walls of walls.

On Monday Brazilian surfer Carlos Burle surfed a wave that was estimated to be around 100 feet tall — which would make it the largest wave ever surfed — right after his friend Maya Gabeira broke her ankle and nearly drowned after falling in a big wave.

“We never know when we will be catching the wave,” Burle told Surfer Today.

“I still hadn’t surfed any wave and everyone had already had their rides. Maya almost died. For me, it was a big adrenaline moment to get back there after what happened.”

Here’s the type of wave he was working with at the now-famous big wave spot of Nazare:

AP/Miguel Barreira People watch an unidentified surfer ride a big wave at the Praia do Norte, north beach, at the fishing village of Nazare in Portugal’s Atlantic coast Monday, Oct. 28 2013.

And here’s a video of Burle’s crazy ride:

