A surfer who fell 40 feet in one of the worst wipeouts you'll ever see says he never felt more alive

In January, pro surfer Tom Dosland suffered one of the worst wipeouts you’ll ever see at Hawaii’s famous Jaws surf break. A 40-foot wave flipped him upside-down, sending him plunging into the water headfirst.

Not only did Dosland survive, he had a remarkable outlook on the whole thing.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

