Surfer Switches Surfboards In The Middle Of Riding A Wave

A Pacific hurricane is providing California surfers with huge waves this week.
At the Wedge, a popular surfing destination near Newport Beach, Danny O’Brien took big-wave surfing to the extreme by executing a board transfer. He starts riding the wave while carrying a shorter white board, and then he makes the switch halfway through.
Just like that:
O’Brien is known for his stunts, according to Surfer Today, “His innovative bag of tricks usually involves inflatable toys, beginner surfboards, boogie boards and winch machines.”
Here’s the full video:
