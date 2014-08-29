Surfer Switches Surfboards In The Middle Of Riding A Wave

Tony Manfred
Jamie obrien surfYouTube

A Pacific hurricane is providing California surfers with huge waves this week.

At the Wedge, a popular surfing destination near Newport Beach, Danny O’Brien took big-wave surfing to the extreme by executing a board transfer. He starts riding the wave while carrying a shorter white board, and then he makes the switch halfway through.

Just like that:

Jamie obrien gifYouTube

O’Brien is known for his stunts, according to Surfer Today, “His innovative bag of tricks usually involves inflatable toys, beginner surfboards, boogie boards and winch machines.”

Here’s the full video:

 

