Surfer Kelly Slater Gets Three per cent Stake In Quiksilver

After winning his 10th world surfing title last week, Kelly Slater was given the option of a multi-million dollar bonus or an ownership stake in Quiksilver by his longtime sponsor.



While the bonus was rumoured to be in the neighbourhood of $10 million, Slater chose a 3 per cent stake in the company, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The surf company’s market cap is about $730 million, so Slater’s stake is worth $22 million.

Slater, 38, has been a lead Quiksilver endorser for 20 years – the company says it’s grown 1000 per cent in that time – so it’s a nice gesture from the surfer/skater apparel king.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.