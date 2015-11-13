These trippy photos might change the way you see your phone

Antoine Geiger’s photography might change how you see your cell phone.
In his “SURFAKE” series, Geiger digitally altered photos of people to make them appear as though faces are being sucked into their phones, cameras, and tablets. The effect is meant to “render something quite disturbing,” Geiger explains.
It works.
The photos make an amazing commentary on the way technology impacts our lives. Keep reading to see some of our favourites.
For Geiger, a screen is 'an object of 'mass subculture,' alienating the relation to our own body, and more generally to the physical world.'
Photo Courtesy of Antoine Geiger
Photo Courtesy of Antoine Geiger
'I wanted to come back to the idea of these faked identities, over-exposed, sucked by the digital gulf that breaks the relation to 'real', to bring back a self- focused image of the individual,' Geiger writes.
