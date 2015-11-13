These trippy photos might change the way you see your phone

Antoine Geiger’s photography might change how you see your cell phone.

In his “SURFAKE” series, Geiger digitally altered photos of people to make them appear as though faces are being sucked into their phones, cameras, and tablets. The effect is meant to “render something quite disturbing,” Geiger explains.

It works.

The photos make an amazing commentary on the way technology impacts our lives. Keep reading to see some of our favourites.

Here's a look at one of the photos from Geiger's 'SURFAKE' series. Photo Courtesy of Antoine Geiger For Geiger, a screen is 'an object of 'mass subculture,' alienating the relation to our own body, and more generally to the physical world.' Photo Courtesy of Antoine Geiger Source: SURFAKE The photos definitely make you stop and think about how much time we spend staring at screens. Photo Courtesy of Antoine Geiger Check out the Mona Lisa in the background of this shot. Photo Courtesy of Antoine Geiger The photos 'render something quite disturbing,' Geiger explains. Photo Courtesy of Antoine Geiger Source: SURFAKE The people in this shot look more interested in their devices than in the artwork. Photo Courtesy of Antoine Geiger Some of the photos are black and white. Photo Courtesy of Antoine Geiger 'I wanted to come back to the idea of these faked identities, over-exposed, sucked by the digital gulf that breaks the relation to 'real', to bring back a self- focused image of the individual,' Geiger writes. Photo Courtesy of Antoine Geiger Source: SURFAKE Selfie, anyone? Photo Courtesy of Antoine Geiger

