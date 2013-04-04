Watch This Hilarious Video Comparison Between The iPad And Microsoft Surface Launches

Last summer, Microsoft revealed its long-awaited so-called “iPad killer,” the Surface RT tablet.



Since it began shipping in October, the Surface hasn’t killed the Pad. As far as we can tell, it hasn’t even bruised the iPad.

But the Surface launch press conference did lead to this really funny video produced by ReadWriteWeb.

In honour of the iPad’s third anniversary, we’re sharing this video again with you.

Given what we know today about the popularity of the Surface, we hope it makes you laugh, especially at the 0:55 mark.

