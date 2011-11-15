'Surface-To-Air Missiles' Considered For London Olympics

A surface to air missile

Photo: The analogue Kid (Dan) via Flickr

Security for the next summer’s London Olympics is becoming a full scale military operation with the UK’s defence secretary admitting that surface-to-air missiles could be used during the games.The Guardian reports that the missiles are being considered as a security measure if authorities deem them necessary. The revelation comes after the U.S. told Olympic organisers that they were willing to provide 1,000 of its own agents to watch after American athletes.



The newspaper also reported that there may be as many as 20,000 members of security forces at the games in all.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that security forces could be boosted by up to 6,000 off-duty British army soldiers. The publication also mentioned that naval commandos could be deployed on boats in the River Thames to watch over the games.

However, organisers have said they wish to keep the military presence to a minimum. How they aim to do that with surface-to-air missiles in the vicinity is anyone’s guess.

