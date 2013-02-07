Surface Pro Reviews Are Overwhelmingly Negative

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The reviews are in on Microsoft’s Surface Pro and the prognosis looks rather negative.The resounding criticism is that its weak performance doesn’t line up with its top-notch physical appearance.



Heavyweight tech pundit Walt Mossberg still prefers Microsoft’s first release, the Surface RT.

Business Insider’s own Steve Kovach calls it a heavier, more expensive version of the same tablet.

But it’s not all bad news – David Pogue of the New York Times was won over by its full-blown Windows functionality.

Let’s get to the highlights of some of these reviews.

Joanna Stern, ABC News: “The Surface Pro is a good choice for a niche mobile user, one who is willing to pay $1,000 for the power and robustness of a full Windows computer in a small and very compelling form factor. Many people, however, will likely prefer to get a tablet and buy a separate Windows laptop, so they don’t have to make another compromise.”

Walt Mossberg, All Things D: “I like the original Surface and see it as a tablet with the extra benefit of some Microsoft Office programs. However, I am less enamoured with the Surface Pro. It’s too hefty and costly and power-hungry to best the leading tablet, Apple’s full-size iPad. It is also too difficult to use in your lap. It’s something of a tweener — a compromised tablet and a compromised laptop.”

David Pierce, The Verge: “If you’re going to buy a Surface, buy the Surface Pro. Period. (And buy the 128GB model.) But if you’re going to buy a $900 tablet, get the decked-out iPad with LTE and 128GB of storage, and if you’re going to buy a Windows laptop, check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga or the Dell XPS 12. Which leads me back to the same question Josh asked about the Surface RT: who is this for?”

Steve Kovach, Business Insider: “The Surface Pro is just like the first Surface except it’s thicker, heavier, costs at least $400 more, and has about half the battery life. It looks like a tablet, but you can snap on an optional (but essential) keyboard cover that turns the Surface Pro into a pseudo-laptop. So why would anyone buy that?”

David Pogue, New York Times: “The Surface Pro is an important idea, almost a new category, and it will be the right machine for a lot of people. It strikes a spot on the size/weight/speed/software spectrum that no machine has ever struck. You can use this thing on a restaurant table without looking obnoxious (much). You can hold it in one hand to read a Kindle book while you’re standing in line. And wow, is it happy on an aeroplane tray table. Lean back all you want, pal. I’m getting work done.”

