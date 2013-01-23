Microsoft's New Surface Pro Tablet Launches February 9 Starting At $899

Photo: SpicaGames

Microsoft announced today that it will begin selling its new Surface Pro tablet on Feb. 9 in the U.S. and Canada. It starts at $899 for the 64 GB model.You’ll need to spend another $120 if you want to get the special keyboard cover for the Surface Pro.



The Surface Pro is a souped-up version of the Surface RT tablet that launched in October. It’s a bit thicker and heavier, but it’s powered by an Intel chip and capable of running older Windows apps.

Think of the Surface Pro as a traditional laptop crammed into a tablet form factor.

The Surface Pro will be available at the Microsoft Store, Microsoft’s website, Best Buy, and Staples.

