Microsoft's New Surface Pro Tablet Launches Today

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Microsoft’s new tablet, the Surface Pro, launches today.You can order it online from Microsoft, or purchase one at a Microsoft Store, Best Buy, or Staples. The Surface Pro starts at $899, but you’ll need to spend an extra ~$100 on one of the special keyboard covers for the full experience.



The Surface Pro is different from normal tablets like the iPad or Google’s Nexus 7. Instead, it’s a full fledged laptop crammed into a tablet form factor. Unlike the original Surface tablet, the Surface Pro can run older Windows apps.

In our review of the Surface Pro, we found that the device was very powerful, but didn’t make a great laptop replacement. It suffers from poor battery life and a lack of tablet-optimised apps.

