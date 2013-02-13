Microsoft's Surface Pro Will Be Back In Stock This Week

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro tablet sold out within a few hours of launch last weekend, and the company says more tablets are on the way.Panos Panay, the guy in charge of Microsoft’s Surface business, tweeted today that more shipments will arrive at Microsoft stores, Best Buy, and Staples by Saturday.



“We are shipping more 64gb now to BBY, Staples, MS Store and online. 128gb at BBY and MS Stores by Saturday,” Panay tweeted.

The 128 GB Surface Pro model sold out the quickest last weekend. The 64 GB model is still available through Microsoft’s online store.

Although Microsoft sold out, many angry customers complained that retail locations only received a handful of Surface Pros to begin with.

