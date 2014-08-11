Microsoft Takes Aim At Apple's MacBook Air With Surface Pro 3 Ads

Microsoft has debuted three new ads for its Surface Pro 3 tablets called “Power,” “Head to Head,” and “Crowded.”

Each ad pits the Surface Pro 3 tablet against Apple’s MacBook Air laptop, pointing out the similarities in specs, hardware, and software while focusing on features such as a touchscreen and detachable keyboard that are lacking on the MacBook Air.

The ads are reminiscent of the Apple vs. Microsoft advertisements of more than a decade ago, although the roles are reversed and the arguments over which device is superior take place behind the camera instead of in front of it.

Microsoft is touting the slogan “The tablet that can replace your laptop,” proving the company’s desire to angle the Surface Pro 3 as a laptop alternative rather than an iPad killer.

You can check out the “Crowded” TV spot below, or head on over to the Surface channel to see the two other ads.

