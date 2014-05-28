The Most Important Features In Microsoft's New Surface Pro 3

Steve Kovach
Lisa Eadicicco

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 3 is designed to replace both your regular laptop and tablet. It’s a full PC thanks to Windows 8 and a handy keyboard cover, but converts to a tablet when you need it.

This is the Surface Pro 3. Think of it as a mix between a laptop and a tablet.

It's thinner and lighter than a MacBook Air.

It has an optional keyboard cover. You can prop the device up with a kickstand to mimic a laptop form factor.

It runs Windows 8, which also has a classic desktop mode for getting work done.

The new keyboard cover attaches to the bottom of the screen with a magnet. It now props up at an angle, which is easier and more natural to type on.

Microsoft says the magnetic strip makes the Surface Pro 3 more stable on your lap, but it's still pretty flimsy.

It also lays flat on the table, like previous Surface models. But it's annoying to type this way.

The kickstand is fully adjustable. This is called 'canvas mode' and is good if you want to draw on the tablet with the included pen accessory.

Here's the Surface pen. It connects to the tablet via Bluetooth. You can use it to convert handwriting to regular text or make drawings.

The Surface Pro 3 is a full PC, but it's super thin. In fact, it's only slightly thicker than an iPhone 5S.

There's a USB port and connector for an external monitor.

You can also add a MicroSD card for more storage.

