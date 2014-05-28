The Most Important Features In Microsoft's New Surface Pro 3

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 3 is designed to replace both your regular laptop and tablet. It’s a full PC thanks to Windows 8 and a handy keyboard cover, but converts to a tablet when you need it.
You can read the full review here.
Check out the gallery below to see how the Surface Pro 3 works.
It has an optional keyboard cover. You can prop the device up with a kickstand to mimic a laptop form factor.
The new keyboard cover attaches to the bottom of the screen with a magnet. It now props up at an angle, which is easier and more natural to type on.
Microsoft says the magnetic strip makes the Surface Pro 3 more stable on your lap, but it's still pretty flimsy.
The kickstand is fully adjustable. This is called 'canvas mode' and is good if you want to draw on the tablet with the included pen accessory.
Here's the Surface pen. It connects to the tablet via Bluetooth. You can use it to convert handwriting to regular text or make drawings.
The Surface Pro 3 is a full PC, but it's super thin. In fact, it's only slightly thicker than an iPhone 5S.
