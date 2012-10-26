Unboxed: Here's Microsoft's Surface Tablet

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
At last, we got our hands on Microsoft’s first-ever tablet, the Surface. The Surface launches tomorrow starting at $499. So far, the first batch of reviews have been lukewarm. We’ve only been noodling around with the Surface for an hour or so, but we like what we’ve seen so far.
We’ll have a full review for you in a few days. In the meantime, check out our hands-on photos in the gallery below.
The Surface ships with the new version of Microsoft Office, so you get Word, Powerpoint, and Excel right out of the box.
Here's a look at the Microsoft's app store. You'll find all the basics here, but the selection is very small compared to Apple's on the iPad.
Xbox Music is Microsoft's new streaming music service. You can stream songs for free (with ads) or pay $9.99 per month to listen ad-free. It also syncs with Xbox and Windows Phones.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.