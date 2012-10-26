Unboxed: Here's Microsoft's Surface Tablet

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

At last, we got our hands on Microsoft’s first-ever tablet, the Surface. The Surface launches tomorrow starting at $499. So far, the first batch of reviews have been lukewarm. We’ve only been noodling around with the Surface for an hour or so, but we like what we’ve seen so far.



We’ll have a full review for you in a few days. In the meantime, check out our hands-on photos in the gallery below.

Let's Start! Here's the new Start screen. Each tile is an app. The interface is unlike any other tablet out there. The kickstand lets you use the Surface as a laptop-like device on a flat table. The optional keyboard cover is insanely thin. You can also get a thicker keyboard cover with actual keys. Here's the default lock screen. You swipe up to unlock the device. There's a full-sized USB port on the side. The special keyboard comes in a variety of colours. Each keyboard cover costs over $100, so choose your favourite wisely. The new version of Internet Explorer has been completely redesigned for touch screens. The Surface ships with the new version of Microsoft Office, so you get Word, Powerpoint, and Excel right out of the box. Here's a look at the Microsoft's app store. You'll find all the basics here, but the selection is very small compared to Apple's on the iPad. Xbox Music is Microsoft's new streaming music service. You can stream songs for free (with ads) or pay $9.99 per month to listen ad-free. It also syncs with Xbox and Windows Phones. There's a Micro SD card slot hidden beneath the kickstand. Can you guess what the default search engine is? The back is a fingerprint magnet. Here's the dock connector for the keyboard cover. This side has the volume rocker and headphone jack.

