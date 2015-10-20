The top-end Surface Book costs £250 more than the equivalent MacBook Pro

Microsoft The Surface Book was compared by Microsoft to the MacBook Pro during the unveiling.

Microsoft has revealed the price of the most expensive Surface Book — and it costs $US400 (£258) more than the equivalent MacBook Pro at $US3,199 (£2,066). The company previously only listed the price of the 512GB SSD version and it would seem users need to pay a $US500 (£323) premium for the extra 500GB of storage.

Comparison of the Surface Book (which has a 13.5-inch display) to the 13-inch MacBook Pro is problematic as the latter can’t be upgraded to include a 1TB SSD, but the 15-inch model can be. Microsoft set the tone by showing a slide with a side-by-side of the Book and Pro on stage during the unveiling.

The equivalent MacBook Pro — which has an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD — costs $US2,799 (£1,800). Adding the 1TB SSD is the most expensive aspect of the two laptops, adding $US800 (£515) to the MacBook Pro and $US1,100 (£710) to the Surface Book.

Even at its starting price of $US1,499 (£999) the Surface Book is an expensive machine that will only appeal to power users or people who would otherwise buy a MacBook. For this reason, the extra $US400 charge for the same amount of storage could be problematic.

