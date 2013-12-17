Microsoft's Surface 2 Tablets Are Sold Out Everywhere

Microsoft’s newest tablets, the Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2, are sold out everywhere.

As Mashable pointed out over the weekend, the tablets are sold out through Microsoft’s online store and physical retailers like Best Buy.

The Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 are the second-generation models of Microsoft’s flagship Windows 8 tablets.

The Surface 2 runs a special version of Windows 8 called Windows RT. Windows RT is designed to run on tablets that have ARM processors, the same power-efficient processors Apple uses in its iPads.

However, the Surface RT can only run apps specifically designed for Windows 8.

The Surface Pro 2 is basically a regular laptop crammed into a tablet form factor. It has an Intel processor and the full version of Windows 8, meaning you can run just about any Windows app on it.

The Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 are some of the best Windows machines you can buy. However, they don’t have as many apps as competing Android tablets and the iPad.

