In the Turnagain Arm of Alaska’s Cook Inlet, something called a tidal bore creates actual tidal waves “when the leading edge of an incoming tide pushes against an opposing current or the direction of a river.”



The result of this phenomena is giant surf-able waves.

Check it out:



Apparently tidal bores are the next big thing in surfing.

