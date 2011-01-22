WATCH: Awesome Footage Of A Surfer At Night Illuminated By Submarine Lights

Earlier this week we showed you surfers riding waves that were five miles long. Now, video has emerged of Mark Visser riding Jaws, a 40-foot wave in Hawaii, in the middle of the night. Who cares, right?



Well check out the CGI-like effect that is created when Visser was illuminated by submarine lights:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Mark Visser Rides JAWS at Night! from Fortrus Sports on Vimeo.

