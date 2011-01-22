US

WATCH: Awesome Footage Of A Surfer At Night Illuminated By Submarine Lights

Kevin Baumer

Earlier this week we showed you surfers riding waves that were five miles long.  Now, video has emerged of Mark Visser riding Jaws, a 40-foot wave in Hawaii, in the middle of the night.  Who cares, right? 

Well check out the CGI-like effect that is created when Visser was illuminated by submarine lights:

Mark Visser Rides JAWS at Night! from Fortrus Sports on Vimeo.

